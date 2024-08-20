PH’s international arrivals yet to reach pre-pandemic levels | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

PH’s international arrivals yet to reach pre-pandemic levels

PH’s international arrivals yet to reach pre-pandemic levels

Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 20, 2024 11:17 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Department of Tourism
|
proposed 2025 budget
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.