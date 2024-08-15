China's underwhelming economic data dampens hope of economic recovery | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

China's underwhelming economic data dampens hope of economic recovery

China's underwhelming economic data dampens hope of economic recovery

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
China
|
Chinese economy
|
global economy
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.