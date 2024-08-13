NEDA says 10 reforms needed to boost PH economy | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

NEDA says 10 reforms needed to boost PH economy

NEDA says 10 reforms needed to boost PH economy

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
arsenio balisacan
|
NEDA
|
gdp
|
economic growth
|
economic growth rate
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.