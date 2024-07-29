Cebu Pacific launches 'piso sale' for reopening Iloilo-Hong Kong flights
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Cebu Pacific launches 'piso sale' for reopening Iloilo-Hong Kong flights
Cebu Pacific launches 'piso sale' for reopening Iloilo-Hong Kong flights
ABS-CBN News
Published Jul 29, 2024 12:45 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Cebu Pacific
|
CebPac
|
piso fare
|
Iloilo
|
Hong Kong
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.