Philippines' 2023 GDP growth lowered to 5.5 percent from 5.6 percent
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Philippines' 2023 GDP growth lowered to 5.5 percent from 5.6 percent
Philippines' 2023 GDP growth lowered to 5.5 percent from 5.6 percent
Arthur Fuentes, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 05, 2024 01:47 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
GDP
|
2023 GDP growth
|
PSA
|
Philippines Statistics Authority
|
economic expansion
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.