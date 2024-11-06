Unemployment rate slides but underemployment climbs in September | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Unemployment rate slides but underemployment climbs in September

Unemployment rate slides but underemployment climbs in September

Benise Balaoing, Arthur Fuentes, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
walang trabaho
|
unemployment
|
underemployment
|
labor
|
jobs
|
jobless rate
|
PSA
|
Philippine Statisitics Authority
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.