House approves on final reading bill to grant Meralco fresh 25-year franchise | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

House approves on final reading bill to grant Meralco fresh 25-year franchise

House approves on final reading bill to grant Meralco fresh 25-year franchise

Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
House of Representatives
|
Meralco
|
franchise
|
third reading
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.