DA greenlights setting up checkpoints in Metro Manila vs African Swine Fever, avian influenza | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

DA greenlights setting up checkpoints in Metro Manila vs African Swine Fever, avian influenza

DA greenlights setting up checkpoints in Metro Manila vs African Swine Fever, avian influenza

Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 20, 2024 10:28 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Animal diseases
|
African swine fever
|
ASF
|
avian influenza
|
Department of Agriculture
|
Bureau of Animal Industry
|
ABSnews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.