DA: Initial agricultural damage due to storm Kristine reaches P80M | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

DA: Initial agricultural damage due to storm Kristine reaches P80M

DA: Initial agricultural damage due to storm Kristine reaches P80M

Nicole Agcaoili, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Department of Agriculture
|
ABSNews
|
Kristine
|
Agricultural damages
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.