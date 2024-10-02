New law imposes VAT on Netflix, other digital services | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
New law imposes VAT on Netflix, other digital services
New law imposes VAT on Netflix, other digital services
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 02, 2024 11:07 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Netflix
|
digital services
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
VAT
|
tax
|
digital tax
|
ABSnews
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.