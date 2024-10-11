NAIA rehab begins: Terminal 4 to be shuttered for 'major' renovation | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

NAIA rehab begins: Terminal 4 to be shuttered for 'major' renovation

NAIA rehab begins: Terminal 4 to be shuttered for 'major' renovation

Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
NAIA
|
Terminal 4
|
Terminal 2
|
NNIC
|
NAIA rehab
|
Cebgo
|
Cebu Pacific
|
AirSWIFT
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.