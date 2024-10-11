'Very good holidays' ahead as inflation eases: NEDA | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

'Very good holidays' ahead as inflation eases: NEDA

'Very good holidays' ahead as inflation eases: NEDA

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
NEDA
|
inflation
|
economy
|
Arsenio Balisacan
|
Christmas
|
Rosemarie Edillon
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.