Open-pit mines can be operated safely, restored: stakeholder

MANILA - There is a safe way of operating open-pit mines and restoring the land after use, Philippine Chamber of Mines Vice President for Communications Rocky Dimaculangan said Thursday.

This, after Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu on Dec. 28 issued an order lifting the ban on open-pit mining.

“Open-pit mines can be operated safely, according to globally accepted standards and can be rehabilitated properly in a manner that provides alternative and productive land use after the life of the mines,” Dimaculangan told ANC.

"Mining is temporary land use, the land can be restored," he added.

The lifting of open-pit mining in the country is also likely to boost the total capital investments in the country over several years and accelerate the sector’s contribution to the total gross domestic product (GDP), Dimaculangan said.

The country's reputation when it comes to mining has been tarnished by illegal mining, he added.

Former Environment Secretary Gina Lopez imposed the ban on open-pit mining in 2017.