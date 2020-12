MANILA - Skyway 3, the new toll road that connects the NLEX and SLEX, is now open to the public.

San Miguel Corp, the parent firm of the builder and operator of Skyway 3, said motorists can enjoy the new tollways free of charge for one month.

Skyway 3 is expected to reduce travel time between the capital's two major expressways to just 20 minutes from around 3 hours previously. It is also expected to decongest EDSA.

- Timelapse video by Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News