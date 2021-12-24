MANILA - Century Tuna maker Century Pacific Food Inc on Friday announced its acquisition of canned sardine maker Ligo.

Century Pacific Food will purchase the assets and intellectual property related to the manufacturing of Ligo products or "shelf-stable" marine products, it said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

"Ligo is a leading brand in the sardine category. Ligo will be highly synergistic with the rest of our shelf-stable marine products," Century Pacific Food executive chairman Christopher Po said.

"The acquisition is very aligned with our mission to provide affordable nutrition to our customers...We will be leveraging our scale and our experience to create more value for the brand, which will, in turn, strengthen our business," he added.

Canned goods last longer compared to fresh fish and meat, and are among the top consumer staples in the country. Ligo has also been a standard inclusion in "ayuda" or care packs.

Century Pacific Food's portfolio includes other household brands such as Century Tuna, 555, Blue Bay, Angle, Birch Tree, and Fresca.

