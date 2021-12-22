MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Wednesday it is verifying reports circulating on social media about alleged fake 1000-Piso bills.

The BSP said photos had been shared in messaging apps and social media platforms on the alleged counterfeit 1000-Piso New Generation Currency (NGC) banknotes with the same serial number and all ending in -2507.

Alleged fake 1000-piso banknotes

“All persons responsible for the manufacture and proliferation of these counterfeit banknotes to the public will be investigated, prosecuted, and dealt with accordingly by law," the BSP said.

But the BSP also warned against reposting or further sharing of the said photo or corresponding message on social media with malicious intent.

​The central bank said the public should remain vigilant when receiving Philippine banknotes by carefully checking the security features to ensure their authenticity.

The BSP requests the support of the public in reporting persons involved in the manufacture and/or distribution of counterfeit Philippine currency.