Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found

SAN FRANCISCO, United States - Elon Musk late Tuesday in the US said he will resign as chief executive of Twitter once he finds a replacement, in apparent respect of a poll he himself launched that revealed users wanted him to step down.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" Musk tweeted, saying he will then run software and server teams at Twitter.

In the poll results which were posted on Monday, 57 percent of voters, or 10 million votes, favored Musk stepping down just eight weeks after he took ownership of the company for $44 billion.

Musk, who became sole owner of the platform on Oct. 27, said earlier he would abide by the poll results but in a series of tweets, the tycoon indicated his belief that the vote may have been rigged by bots.

Musk has used Twitter polls to take controversial decisions on the platform, including the reinstatement of the account of former US president Donald Trump and other suspended users.

