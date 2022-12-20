A vendor attends to her stall at the Nepa Q-Mart in Quezon City on December 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Tuesday reminded consumers that the government could not regulate the prices of Noche Buena products even as these are being monitored.

Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said it is because these are neither basic or prime commodities.

The DTI is being informed, however, if stores and retailers overprice these products.

"Stable naman siya (price). Marami tayong supply na price guide earlier this month. Ito ang price guide, presyo ng mga produktop na nakiita nila sa retail," said Castelo during a televised briefing.

"Yung noche buena price guide, that is not regulated by government kasi seasonal products ito. They are neither basic nor prime. So ang presyo ay manufacturers ang nagde-decide," she added.

Video from PTV

"Pero naka-monitor kami na kapag may tumaas na presyo compared sa new prices sa prevailing price, doon kami naa-alert agad."

The statement from the official came after her agency asserted that P500 will be enough for a family to have the Christmas eve feast despite consumers stating otherwise.

Earlier this month, the agency urged manufacturers to minimize the price increases of Noche Buena products. A total of 195 out of 223 Christmas staples saw an increase in prices from 10 percent to 27 percent, based on their monitoring.

Among the Noche Buena items with price adjustments are ham, fruit cocktail, cheese, mayonnaise, pasta, and spaghetti sauce.