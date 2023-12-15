MANILA - The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has announced the start of the test run of the online lottery system or E-lotto.

PCSO General Manager Mel Robles said the agency wants to make betting in lotto games more convenient and accessible to Filipinos 18 years old and above, including those residing abroad.

The web-based registration is now open, while a mobile phone app is expected next year, he said.

Bettors will need to have a Philippine government-issued ID and a Philippine SIM number.

PCSO expects projected total sales next year to reach P70 billion with the help of e-lotto. This year, total sales hit P55.3 billion as of November.

Robles noted that the PCSO expects e-lotto to grow but said traditional betting will not be negatively affected citing experiences in other countries.

“When they have that e-lotto, lalung lumakas pa yung outlet. Why? Because lottery is jackpot-driven. The bigger the jackpot, more people will bet both online and the traditional,” said Robles.

Pacific Online Systems Corporation (POSC), the exclusive agent for the one-year test run of e-lotto, assured that public its system is secured.

“Our lotto system has a comprehensive security program in place. This is to protect player data from unauthorized data access or even disclosure. We have measures such as data encryption, access control, security audits, audit logs, network security, and data loss prevention,” said Jackson Ongsip, President of POSC.

Robles added that starting December 16, 2023, the minimum jackpot prize for the Grand Lotto 6/55 and Ultra Lotto 5/58 games will be P500 million. This is part of the agency’s ‘Handog Pakabog’ Christmas program. He revealed that they may add another P500 million minimum prize in other games by the end of the year.

“We made it sweeter by making it 500 million dalawa jackpot. We’ll give you a big jackpot and we’ll give also the chance to help. That’s our Christmas gift,” said Robles.

PCSO said proceeds of lotto draws go to various charity programs of the government. With a bigger prize, they expect more people will bet, hence more money for charity projects.