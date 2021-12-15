MANILA— The Senate on Wednesday approved a measure seeking to ease foreign ownership restrictions in select sectors such as telcos and transport under the Public Services Act.

Senate Bill No. 2094, which would amend the PSA, was approved by the Senate on its third and final reading with lawmakers voting 19-3.

Under current laws, transportation and telecommunications are public utilities and must be 60 percent owned by Filipinos.

The amendment to the law will define which services count as utilities and should be majority-owned by Filipinos.

"With 19 affirmative votes and 3 negative votes, Senate Bill 2094 is approved on third reading," Senate President Vicente Sotto III said.

Panoorin: Panukalang amyenda sa Public Services Act, lusot na sa Senado. pic.twitter.com/6gIkWKhrjd — robert mano (@robertmanodzmm) December 15, 2021

During his last State of the Nation Address, President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated his call to pass laws that would attract foreign investments including the Public Services Act.

Several foreign chambers in the country have expressed support for the measure, saying the Philippines should loosen restrictions to remain at par with its ASEAN peers.

