MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may expand the scope of its investigations on the BDO-linked string of unauthorized withdrawals after finding out other financial firms could have been involved, an official said Wednesday.

Several BDO clients over the weekend complained of lost funds that were taken out of their accounts without their knowledge.

The BSP earlier formed an inter-agency task force to lead the probe.

Initial investigations show funds were transferred not just to Unionbank, BSP Director Melchor Plabasan, who is also part of the BSP Task Force, told ABS-CBN News.

"We may expand the scope of this investigation to check the extent of where the money went. We have surveillance showing that institutions other than Unionbank were involved or used to funnel away the stolen money.”

ABS-CBN was able to obtain first-hand testimonies that their money was transferred to other financial institutions aside from Unionbank.

Cecil Andres, who was just reimbursed by BDO Wednesday, said her money was transferred to a mobile wallet. Meanwhile, Kuwait-based OFW Arvic Ramos said his funds were sent to another BDO account as well as an account with another bank.

ABS-CBN has reached out to the mobile wallet and the other bank for comment but they have yet to respond as of writing.

Plabasan said they have identified 2 to 4 accounts used to transfer funds to Unionbank.

"Those accounts have identities. So far there is no indication that those identities or individuals are employees of either bank," he said.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno earlier said there could be "insiders" linked to the incident due to the nature of how it unfolded but the investigations would be responsible for proving that.

Diokno reiterated that the task force's goal is to prosecute the fraudsters "to the full extent allowed by law" and to ensure all victims are compensated.

BDO, meanwhile, said "no additional cases have been reported.”

The country's largest bank in terms of assets earlier said it would reimburse nearly 700 clients victimized by the cybercrime. It has required victims to go to their branches to process the reimbursements.

But on Wednesday, it has made the process easier by letting victims process their papers in any BDO branch "at their convenience."

"This is to further accelerate the completion of the refund," it said.

The Sy-led bank is yet to disclose the total amount involved in the cybercrime.

