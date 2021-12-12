The new design of the 1000-piso banknote made of polymer. Courtesy: Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Sunday that the photo of the new 1000-piso banknote, which contained errors, was not yet the bill’s final design.

This was after netizens pointed out errors in the spelling and character formatting of the scientific name of the Philippine eagle which appeared in the picture of the new banknote. In the circulated photo, the eagle’s scientific name was printed as Pithecophaga jefforyi, when the correct name was Pithercophaga jefferyi with the name italicized.

"The recently circulated photo of the new banknote was of a sample previously sent to the BSP for review,” said BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno.

“Necessary corrections have already been made, including the spelling and italicizing of the scientific name of the Philippine eagle."

Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate said the error was “lamentable” because BSP made a similar mistake in 2010.

“We trust that prior to the printing of the new notes, these mistakes will be corrected, so as not to waste funds or resources. We hope that the BSP will heed our call as it is quite embarrassing that a part our official currency has mistakes that will be propagated,” Zarate said.

But besides these errors, the new banknote was also criticized for removing World War 2 heroes José Abad Santos, Vicente Lim, and Josefa Llanes Escoda in the design.

“Aalisin yung mga bayani para sa eagle? (The heroes will be removed for the eagle?) Sadly, it is like saying that our martyrs and heroes are no longer worth our money,” said Sen. Nancy Binay on Twitter.

Aalisin yung mga bayani para sa eagle? Sadly, it is like saying that our martyrs and heroes are no longer worth our money.



Literal na nawalan na ng papel ang ating mga bayani. #NoMoreHeroes pic.twitter.com/69QRPJnl3b — Senator Nancy Binay (@SenatorBinay) December 12, 2021

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has scheduled the circulation of the 1000-piso banknote made of polymer in April 2022.

RELATED VIDEO