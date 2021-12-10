MANILA - Meralco said Friday its unit eSakay Inc partnered with Mober to provide a "sustainable" delivery option in the country.

Under the partnership, Mober will use a fleet of electric cargo vans provided by eSakay, Meralco said in a statement.

The vans are "zero-emission" commercial vehicles that are capable of transporting parcels up to 3,000 kilograms, the statement said.

Each one has a rated range of about 220 kilometers per charge and a top speed of 90 km per hour. Meralco said it can juice up to 80 percent using a DC fast charger in just one hour.

“We are delighted to have Mober as our strategic partner in our continuing drive to propagate electric vehicles in the country. Being an innovator in their field, this conveys a strong message and a clear example that a positive impact on climate change can be realized in our local logistics industry,” eSakay COO Jonathan G. Aguirre said.

Mober, for its part, aims to be an example in the country in reducing carbon emissions, its founder Dennis Ng said.

"Our primary goal has always been to provide efficient service. Having a fleet of electric vans means that we can continue to be efficient, while reducing our carbon footprint," Ng added.

Both firms said they would bring "greener solution" for the new normal.

eSakay is Meralco's green mobility arm while Mober is a logistics delivery service.

RELATED VIDEO: