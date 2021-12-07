MANILA - PLDT and its wireless arm Smart Communications said they are backing a measure to regulate the registration of SIM cards saying this will curb SMS-related cybercrimes.

The House of Representatives on Monday approved on third and final reading the House Bill 5793, with lawmakers voting 180 to 6.

Under the bill, a SIM card user must present a valid or government ID with a photo as proof of identity to the telco or the sellers.

"The SIM card registration bill will definitely lessen the proliferation of fraudulent spam messages similar to the Smishing cases being encountered now and boost telecom security efforts as well. It will also boost e-commerce adoption and growth," said Smart Communications vice president Roy Ibay.

The measure should ensure a "sufficient" SIM registration period and should be implemented when there is wide adoption of the national ID, Ibay added.

Smart said the Philippine Chamber of Telecom Operators also supports the measure.

SMS-related phishing scams have proliferated lately, with regulators saying an international organized syndicate may be behind these.

The National Privacy Commission has formed an inter-agency body to investigate the matter.

