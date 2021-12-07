People visit market stalls in Divisoria, Manila on November 2, 2021. More people are spending time outdoors as active COVID-19 cases continue to decrease with the Department of Health (DOH) reporting the lowest number of active cases in 8 months on Tuesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN NewsFile

MANILA - Unemployment was at 7.4 percent in October which is lower compared to the previous month, the state statistics bureau said Tuesday.

This translates to a total of 3.5 million jobless Filipinos for the month, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a virtual briefing.

Unemployment hit 8.9 percent in September, equivalent to 4.25 million jobless Filipinos.

