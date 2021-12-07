3.5 million jobless Filipinos in October as unemployment eases to 7.4 percent
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 07 2021 09:46 AM
MANILA - Unemployment was at 7.4 percent in October which is lower compared to the previous month, the state statistics bureau said Tuesday.
This translates to a total of 3.5 million jobless Filipinos for the month, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a virtual briefing.
Unemployment hit 8.9 percent in September, equivalent to 4.25 million jobless Filipinos.
More details to follow.
