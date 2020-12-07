McDonald's opens largest PH store in Pampanga

McDonald's Philippines largest store in the Philippines. Handout

MANILA - Fastfood giant McDonald's Philippines on Monday said it opened its biggest store in the country at San Fernando, Pampanga where its township is located.

The two-level, free-standing NextGen store has more than 1,000 square meters of floor area, with a modern McCafe, a no-touch drive-thru facility, alfresco dining, self-ordering kiosks, meeting room, and dedicated party area, it said.

The 16th Megaworld-owned McDonald’s outlet in the country under Choice Gourmet Banquet Inc, sits on a 2,200-square meter lot inside the township and near the Pampanga provincial capitol, it added.

“Our vision for Capital Town is to be a must-visit tourist destination for Pampanga, and what better way to begin bringing that promise to reality than by opening the country’s biggest McDonald’s here at Capital Town. We want Filipinos to come and visit San Fernando, and we want the people of the city to be proud that we are bringing no less than the biggest attractions here in our township,” said Eugene Em Lozano, first vice president for sales and marketing, Megaworld Pampanga.

McDonald’s Capital Town is open 24 hours and also offers McDelivery.