Metro Manila mall operators to comply with order banning kids from premises

Social distancing and other protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 are implemented inside a mall in Quezon City on May 27, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Ryan Soliman brought his kid inside SM Aura in Taguig City on Thursday to exchange a malfunctioning toy.

Ryan said his child is extra cautious, saying the kid wears his face mask, face shield, and brings his alcohol and ionizer with him at all times.

The establishment has allowed minors inside the premises accompanied by parents when doing essential errands until mayors in Metro Manila unanimously decided Wednesday to keep them off malls.

While the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 had earlier issued a ruling that allows 15 years old to enter the mall with parents, the order is now superceded by the decision of the Metro Manila Council - the group consisting of all the metropolis' mayors.

However, SM Aura's management said it is still awaiting the formal directive from Taguig City local government, and that it will comply with the ban as soon as possible.

SM Malls senior vice president Bien Mateo said all SM malls will follow the decision of metro mayors and the LGU where every SM Mall stands all over the country.

For essential entry like going to clinics and buying food, SM will assist or escort the concerned parents and kids or elderly to their destinations.

In a statement, Ayala Malls said it will comply with the new order.

"Ayala Malls will comply with the official directives of the government. At all times, it is imperative for us to work on ensuring the enforcement of our health and safety protocols in keeping with government guidelines, and more importantly, in the interest of public health and safety," Ayala Malls President Jennylle Tupaz said.

Robinsons Malls for its part also says it will comply with the directive prohibiting minors from malls.



-- Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

