'At least' P140-B needed for vaccine budget to achieve herd immunity, says lawmaker

MANILA - Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo said Thursday the proposed P83 billion COVID-19 vaccine budget for 2021 in the Senate is "not enough", and "at least P140 billion" is needed next year to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity would mean we are back on our trajectory to growth, she added.

She also discussed that workers' situation "may be worse" than the official labor figures -- citing an estimate of 27 million workers who are unemployed, underemployed, self employed with no employees, and unpaid workers compared to the 4.6 million jobless Filipinos in July.

Recent October data show that 3.8 million adult Filipinos were unemployed, or an unemployment rate of 8.7 percent.