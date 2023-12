A motorcycle rider stops for a refill at a gasoline station in Manila on February 26, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Motorists may have to brace for expected increases at the pumps on Tuesday.

Gasoline prices are seen to increase by P0.10 to P0.39 per liter.

Meanwhile, kerosene prices may stay steady or increase by around P0.20 per liter.

Motorists who use diesel may heave a sigh of relief as prices are expected to drop by P0.30 to P0.60 per liter.

This matches estimates by experts who said there will be an increase next week.— With a report by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News