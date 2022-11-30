Salve Duplito, the veteran business journalist and financial literacy advocate who hosts ABS-CBN TeleRadyo's "Diskarte" and ANC's erstwhile program "On the Money" was recognized by no less than the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week for her accomplishments in the realm of financial literacy.

In accepting her award, Duplito thanked the SEC for stepping up its support of financial literacy in the Philippines.

"Sobrang special ito for me because for the longest time we have been trying to do financial literacy, 'di ba? And to know that the government is fully supportive of the efforts on financial literacy gives us more oomph kumbaga. Parang mas may power siya. Kasi alam mo kasangga mo sila, tumutulong sila," she said on the sidelines of the SEC anniversary celebration.

(This is very special for me because for the longest time we have been trying to do financial literacy, right? And to know that the government is fully supportive of the efforts on financial literacy gives us more oomph, so to speak. It feels like it has more power because you know they're with you.)

Aside from using traditional media platforms to spread financial literacy, Duplito has also created her own company, Empower and Transform, to conduct trainings, seminars, and webinars on the topic and has been able to coach and train Filipinos from all around the Philippines, and all over the world.

A registered financial planner with RFP, she is a regular resource person on key issues such as inflation, debt, saving, and investment. In three decades she has been able to touch a lot of lives.

She believes financial literacy has come a long way in the Philippines, but more still needs to be done.

"Ang comparison ko (My comparison) was the 1990s when there were only very few people, it was just me, a couple of people talking in the media about financial literacy. Now it is an industry in and of itself. I think there are a lot of people being reached, except that population growth is also big," she said.

"We need more people to talk about it. ABS-CBN for example, DZMM TeleRadyo really focusing on this as a topic, is a very important development for more people to understand how to manage their money."

Duplito believes now is the time to really push the envelope on personal finance, saying many Filipinos are now struggling with their loans.

"Hindi lang 'yung pagpapayaman, ang issue talaga do'n is 'yung makaiwas ka sa scam. Ano ba ang mga scams, ano ba ang mga red flags, kahit ulit-ulitin, kailangan pa rin, kasi dumadami nang dumadami ang mga scammers," she added.

(Not just wealth building, but the issue is how to avoid scams. Like what are scams and the red flags to look out for. We need to repeatedly remind the public about this because scammers are still thriving.)

Duplito's show "Diskarte," which she co-hosts with Mae Valle-Ceniza, airs every Friday on TeleRadyo.