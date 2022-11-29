Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippines’ meat supply slightly dipped in the last quarter of 2022, an official from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) said on Tuesday, a week before the expected flurry of holiday gatherings in the country.

As of October, the Philippines' meat supply is at 95 percent sufficiency, lower than the 121 percent recorded in the third quarter of 2022, said Lani Plata Cerna, supervising science research specialist at the Bureau of Animal Industry.

“Magkakaroon po ng bahagyang kakulangan sa karne ng baboy sa kasalukuyan pong quarter ngayong taon,” she told state television PTV.

(There will be a slight decline in our pork supply in the current quarter this year.)

Despite the drop in supply, the Philippines is expected to have sufficient meat supply during the holiday season, she said.

“Mayroon po tayong inaangkat sa mga bansang UK, Denmark… pero sapat naman iyong supply po natin,” she said.

(We are importing meat from the UK and Denmark... but our supply is enough for the holidays.)

The government is also keeping a close eye on several piggeries that are involved in repopulation efforts, said Dr. Samuel Castro, deputy national program coordinator for the National African Swine Fever (ASF) Prevention and Control Program.

“Kailangan iyong mga dating tinamaan ng ASF, kung mag-repopulate sila o maglagay ulit ng baboy, kailangan safe, kailangan mataas iyong antas ng biosecurity para siguradong hindi ulit tumama,” he said.

(Piggeries that were previously hit by ASF must make sure their hogs live in an environment that is safe and with a high degree of biosecurity so that they won't be affected by the disease again.)

Meanwhile, the supply of fresh eggs, another in demand commodity during the holiday season, is stable, Cerna said, noting that the Philippines has a 112 percent sufficiency in eggs.