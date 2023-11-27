Tourism pioneers honored at PH-ASEAN Tourism Standards Awards

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has honored 35 outstanding Philippine tourism service providers, including 10 Hall of Famers, at the annual PH-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Tourism Standards Awards.



Among those recognized were seven establishments which secured spots in the ASEAN Green Hotel Award Hall of Fame that emphasizes commitment to sustainable tourism. The seven awardees are Daluyon Beach and Mountain Resort, Baguio Country Club, Amarela Resort, Amorita, Conrad Manila, The Manor at Camp John Hay, and The Bellevue Resort.



The criteria for Green Hotel standards encompass an environmental policy guiding hotel operations, the adoption of eco-friendly products, cooperation with local communities and organizations, development of human resources, effective solid waste management, energy and water efficiency, indoor and outdoor air quality management, noise pollution control, wastewater treatment, and responsible management of toxic and chemical substance disposal.



The Palaui Environmental Protectors Association meantime clinched the ASEAN Community-Based Tourism Hall of Fame Award for its dedication to sustainable livelihoods and the preservation of socio-cultural and natural heritage resources. Conrad Manila's Forbes Ballroom and Baguio Country Club's William Cameron Forbes Ballroom shone in the ASEAN MICE Venue Award Hall of Fame, showcasing the best Meeting, Incentive, Convention, and Exhibition venues in the Philippines.