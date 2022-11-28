MANILA - The National Grid Corp on Monday imposed a Yellow and Red Alert as reserves thin due to forced outages and limited plant capacities.

The Yellow Alert is in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., the NGCP said in an advisory.

Meanwhile, Red Alert will be in effect from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., it added.

"Six (6) power plants are on forced outage, while three (3) others are running on derated capacities, for a total of 2,648MW unavailable to the grid," the NGCP said.

A yellow alert means that power reserves were below ideal levels while red alert indicates insufficient supply which can cause outages in select areas.

RELATED VIDEO: