MANILA — Some Philippine Airlines (PAL) and AirAsia flights to and from Manila will be changing terminal assignments at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) starting this December.
In an advisory on Sunday, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said that 12 PAL international flights to and from the United States, Guam, Doha (Qatar), and Bali (Indonesia) will be transferred to the NAIA Terminal 1 starting Dec. 1.
"The transfer of U.S., Guam, Doha, and Bali flights to Terminal 1 is in line with operational requirements in preparation for the busy holiday season," MIAA said.
These flights are:
- Bali
- Dammam
- Dubai
- Doha
- Riyadh
- Toronto
- Vancouver
- Los Angeles
- San Francisco
- New York
- Honolulu
- Guam
Meanwhile, the following PAL flights will remain flying to and from NAIA Terminal 2:
- All PAL domestic flights
- Bangkok
- Brisbane
- Busan
- Fukuoka
- Tokyo (Haneda)
- Hanoi
- Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)
- Hong Kong
- Jakarta
- Osaka (Kansai)
- Kuala Lumpur
- Macau
- Melbourne
- Tokyo (Narita)
- Phnom Penh
- Port Moresby
- Seoul (Incheon)
- Singapore
- Sydney
- Taipei
- Wuhan
PAL flights to and from Manila scheduled on or before Nov. 30 will still be flying from NAIA Terminal 2, except for flights to and from Toronto, Vancouver, Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam.
AIRASIA
Low-cost carrier AirAsia, meanwhile, announced Sunday that all of its flights to and from Manila, Caticlan, and Cebu will depart and arrive at the NAIA Terminal 3.
All other AirAsia domestic flights will remain at Terminal 4, while all of its international routes will stay at Terminal 3.
"All Caticlan flights to and from Clark International Airport will remain operational," MIAA said in a separate statement.
MIAA earlier announced that it would be reshuffling terminal assignments at NAIA in anticipation of the holiday rush.
The agency said it also wanted to avoid a repeat of the passenger surge the airport experienced when several flights were cancelled due to Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.
