Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo



MANILA — Some Philippine Airlines (PAL) and AirAsia flights to and from Manila will be changing terminal assignments at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) starting this December.

In an advisory on Sunday, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said that 12 PAL international flights to and from the United States, Guam, Doha (Qatar), and Bali (Indonesia) will be transferred to the NAIA Terminal 1 starting Dec. 1.

"The transfer of U.S., Guam, Doha, and Bali flights to Terminal 1 is in line with operational requirements in preparation for the busy holiday season," MIAA said.

These flights are:

Bali

Dammam

Dubai

Doha

Riyadh

Toronto

Vancouver

Los Angeles

San Francisco

New York

Honolulu

Guam

Meanwhile, the following PAL flights will remain flying to and from NAIA Terminal 2:

All PAL domestic flights

Bangkok

Brisbane

Busan

Fukuoka

Tokyo (Haneda)

Hanoi

Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)

Hong Kong

Jakarta

Osaka (Kansai)

Kuala Lumpur

Macau

Melbourne

Tokyo (Narita)

Phnom Penh

Port Moresby

Seoul (Incheon)

Singapore

Sydney

Taipei

Wuhan

PAL flights to and from Manila scheduled on or before Nov. 30 will still be flying from NAIA Terminal 2, except for flights to and from Toronto, Vancouver, Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam.

AIRASIA

Low-cost carrier AirAsia, meanwhile, announced Sunday that all of its flights to and from Manila, Caticlan, and Cebu will depart and arrive at the NAIA Terminal 3.

All other AirAsia domestic flights will remain at Terminal 4, while all of its international routes will stay at Terminal 3.

"All Caticlan flights to and from Clark International Airport will remain operational," MIAA said in a separate statement.

MIAA earlier announced that it would be reshuffling terminal assignments at NAIA in anticipation of the holiday rush.

The agency said it also wanted to avoid a repeat of the passenger surge the airport experienced when several flights were cancelled due to Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

RELATED VIDEO: