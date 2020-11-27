Dyson hiring 400 software engineers in PH for new hub in Muntinlupa

Dyson software testing. Handout

MANILA - British technology firm Dyson, known for its "bagless vacuum cleaner" on Friday said they are in need of 400 highly-skilled engineers for a new dedicated software lab to rise in Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

The hub is part of a 2.75 billion pounds ($3.67 billion) investment in new technology over the next five years that's seen to double its product portfolio, including devices that would take it beyond the home.

The Philippine-based software lab will be part of Dyson’s global Research, Design and Development team spanning across the US, UK, Shanghai, Singapore and Malaysia, it said.

“The Philippines is home to bright, young engineers who share Dyson’s ambition to develop technologies for the future. Dyson has been growing in the Philippines for this reason and it is a nation that clearly celebrates both engineers and technology... We will continue to invest in the Philippines and look forward to having more highly skilled Filipino engineers join our ranks to develop and manufacture exciting new technologies for the future, which will be used all around the world,” said Scott Maguire, Dyson’s Chief Operating Officer.

Roles in the software lab will include embedded software engineers, automation test engineers, scrum masters, product owners, program managers, release train engineers, and team leaders.

"These engineers will have experience with a range of software coding languages, including real time embedded ‘C’. They will also have good knowledge of microcontrollers and system on a chip (SoC) processors, and be familiar with embedded development tools," it said.

Dyson currently has a manufacturing facility in Calamba Laguna, which employs 600 and produces 13 million Dyson motors a year.

Interested applicants may express their interest here or submit an application via email at Philippines.recruitment@dyson.com.

Founded by Briton James Dyson in the 1990s, its products include hair care, hand driers and air purifiers, as well as vacuums, which now come battery powered.

-- with a report from Liza Reyes, ABS-CBN News and Reuters