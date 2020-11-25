Viber moves into fintech by offering e-payments on chat platform

The Rakuten Viber app on a smartphone. Handout photo

MANILA - Messaging company Rakuten Viber will soon let its users buy goods and services through its app, as the company makes a move into fintech.

As the company marked its 10th year this Wednesday, Viber said it is partnering with Globe to launch its “Chatbot Payments” feature in the country, which it previously introduced in other countries in partnership with Google Pay and Apple Pay.

“Through this partnership with Globe, Filipino users can easily check out and order from small food businesses through the FoodPH bot,” Viber said in a statement.

The company also plans to roll out its in-chat payments service which will allow users to pay for their orders within the app, Viber added.

“By introducing new product features, capabilities, and improvements like Chatbot Payments, we empower our users to accomplish more in so much lesser time,” said Rakuten Viber CEO Djamel Agaoua.

Digital payments have exploded in use in the Philippines as Filipinos took to e-commerce because of the quarantine restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this, the Philippines still trails some of its neighbors in Southeast Asia when it comes to adopting digital technologies, according to a study conducted by the World Bank and the National Economic and Development Authority.

Earlier this year, Viber also launched a Group Video Calls, a feature that lets up to 20 people have a video conference with unlimited duration.

Viber added support for video conferencing as similar services like Zoom took off due to the quarantine restrictions imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.