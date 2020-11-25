PNP-HPG warns banks vs carnapping accomplices

The logos of the Philippine National Police and the Highway Patrol Group in Camp Crame, Quezon City. October 19, 2017. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group on Wednesday warned banks as their employees may be involved in allowing the leasing of vehicles to carnapping groups.

High-end sports utility vehicles acquired through bank loans under "fictitious" names are commonly involved in the "pasalo" modus operandi, said PNP-HPG director Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum.

"Pinagtataka po namin paano nakakalusot sa mahigpit na background check, mahigpit po dapat sa bangko yan. With the rampant modus operandi na 'pasalo' at 'talon,' obviously mangyayari lang po lamang yan kung meron silang kasabwat sa loob," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We were wondering how this could get through the strict background checks of banks. With the rampant modus operandi, obviously this can only happen if the suspects have accomplices inside the bank.)

"Gusto ko po iparating sa mga bangko na dapat maalarma na sila."

(I want to warn the banks that they should be alarmed.)

The stolen vehicles are then sold using fake conduction stickers and plate numbers, Tagum said.

"Normally ang naloloko yung mga namimili ng secondhand vehicles malalapit po sa mga casino. Normally ito po ay sasakyan ng isang mayamang talunan sa isang casino na kailangan mabilisang ibebenta," he said.

(Normally those who buy secondhand vehicles near casinos are victimized. These are normally the cars of people who lost games and quickly need to sell them.)

Tagum urged the public to check with the PNP-HPG's motor vehicle clearance division if the car they bought has not been flagged.

The police on Tuesday arrested Jonas Fajardo, leader of the Villanueva Carnapping Group and eighth among most notorious carnappers in the country, in Tondo, Manila, Tagum said.