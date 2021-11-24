MANILA -- A lawmaker still expects Congress to pass the bill suspending the increase in fuel excise taxes into law before Christmas despite the recent downtrend in oil prices.

Quezon City 4th District Representative Jesus "Bong" Suntay said the House already approved the bill on second reading, which means it will soon be transmitted to the Senate where a counterpart measure is already waiting.

Suntay said their proposal suspends only the increase in fuel excise taxes, and not the implementation of these taxes itself. Lawmakers are willing to put in their bill a provision that reimposes the increase of excise taxes once the price of crude hits $65 per barrel, he said.

Suntay said he expects the Senate to approve the bill as a Christmas gift to the public.

He added that expects the House to approve the bill on final reading next week.