Bangko Sentral makes surprise rate cut as economic slump continues

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas cut its policy rate by 25 basis points, bringing it down to a new historic low of 2 percent.

The rate cut was unexpected as the BSP earlier said that it was in no rush to further reduce borrowing costs despite the economic slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time that the central bank adjusted rates was in June, when it cut rates by 50 basis points, amid expectations that the economy was in for a record slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BSP has reduced interest rates by a cumulative 200 basis points this year, and cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks by 200 basis points to 12 percent. Diokno has also said he was given the authority to cut RRR further to 10 percent.

But while the central bank has been trying to entice businesses and consumers to borrow more money to prop up the economy, banks have become more reluctant to lend due to worries that borrowers may not be able to repay their loans.

The BSP’s third quarter survey of senior bank loan officers showed that banks are tightening credit standards--making it harder to borrow money by raising collateral and other requirements.

The Philippine economy has contracted 9.7 percent in the first three quarters of the year, as the Philippines struggled to control the spread of COVID-19.