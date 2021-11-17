Home  >  Business

Excited to shop at IKEA Pasay City? You need to book a slot

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2021 05:39 PM

IKEA Pasay City. Screengrab

MANILA - IKEA said Wednesday shoppers who wish to visit the IKEA Pasay City store must secure a shopping slot to ensure the safety of customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email alert, IKEA said a "pre-booked slot" is needed in order to enter the store which would open on Nov. 25.

"Due to the COVID-19 situation, we want to make sure your safety is our priority. To avoid crowds during the opening, we will invite people to the store with pre-booked slots," the Swedish furniture maker said.

Booking a slot is available through its official website.

Consumers are also encouraged to observe its COVID-19 safety protocol when visiting the store, which includes:

  • Social distancing
  • Wearing of face masks in-store
  • Limiting the number of customers inside the store
  • Plan ahead and use contactless payment
  • Stay home when feeling unwell

IKEA earlier assured the public that stocks are available when it opens despite the supply chain and logistics challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, for those who are not keen on physical shopping, IKEA has opened its e-commerce operations and is currently serving customers 24/7.

