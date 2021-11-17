MANILA - IKEA said Wednesday shoppers who wish to visit the IKEA Pasay City store must secure a shopping slot to ensure the safety of customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an email alert, IKEA said a "pre-booked slot" is needed in order to enter the store which would open on Nov. 25.
"Due to the COVID-19 situation, we want to make sure your safety is our priority. To avoid crowds during the opening, we will invite people to the store with pre-booked slots," the Swedish furniture maker said.
Booking a slot is available through its official website.
Consumers are also encouraged to observe its COVID-19 safety protocol when visiting the store, which includes:
- Social distancing
- Wearing of face masks in-store
- Limiting the number of customers inside the store
- Plan ahead and use contactless payment
- Stay home when feeling unwell
IKEA earlier assured the public that stocks are available when it opens despite the supply chain and logistics challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, for those who are not keen on physical shopping, IKEA has opened its e-commerce operations and is currently serving customers 24/7.
