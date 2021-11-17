IKEA Pasay City. Screengrab

MANILA - IKEA said Wednesday shoppers who wish to visit the IKEA Pasay City store must secure a shopping slot to ensure the safety of customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email alert, IKEA said a "pre-booked slot" is needed in order to enter the store which would open on Nov. 25.

"Due to the COVID-19 situation, we want to make sure your safety is our priority. To avoid crowds during the opening, we will invite people to the store with pre-booked slots," the Swedish furniture maker said.

Booking a slot is available through its official website.

Consumers are also encouraged to observe its COVID-19 safety protocol when visiting the store, which includes:

Social distancing

Wearing of face masks in-store

Limiting the number of customers inside the store

Plan ahead and use contactless payment

Stay home when feeling unwell

IKEA earlier assured the public that stocks are available when it opens despite the supply chain and logistics challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, for those who are not keen on physical shopping, IKEA has opened its e-commerce operations and is currently serving customers 24/7.

