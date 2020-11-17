DOF on Bayanihan 3: Evaluating damage caused by typhoons if current budget 'sufficient'

Children get rescued by community rescue volunteers in Barangka, Marikina after typhoon Ulysses swept thru Luzon on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Finance said it is assessing the need for a third COVID-19 aid package or Bayanihan 3 as typhoons inundated large swaths of Luzon and the Visayas.

“We are in the process of evaluating the damage of the series of typhoons and the amounts required to address these, and will determine whether or not the current budget will be sufficient,” said Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III.

The first Bayanihan law, Republic Act 11469 or Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, which granted President Rodrigo Duterte additional powers to respond to the pandemic, such as the authority to realign items under the 2020 national budget, was signed on March 25 and was in effect until June.

The coronavirus pandemic pulled the country into economic recession with 409,574 people infected as of Nov 16 data.

The Bayanihan 2 meanwhile, which authorizes the executive branch to spend up to P165-billion for COVID-19-related projects - is effective until December 19, 2020.