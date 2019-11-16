John Gokongwei Jr.’s widow Elizabeth passes away

Photo from Lance Gokongwei's book "Lessons From Dad"

MANILA — Elizabeth Gokongwei died Saturday, a week after the passing of her husband, late billionaire John Gokongwei Jr., her family confirmed. She was 85.

The tycoon and his wife were survived by their 6 children.

"Our mother, Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019, one week after the death of our father, John Gokongwei, Jr., her husband of 61 years," the family said in a statement.

The wake will be private.

The Gokongwei's JG Summit Holdings has interests in transportation, food and beverage, retail, real estate and banking among others.

—With a report from Michelle Ong, ABS-CBN News