Asia-Pacific countries sign RCEP trade deal without India

Kyodo News

Posted at Nov 15 2020 01:14 PM

TOKYO - Asia-Pacific countries including Japan, China and members of ASEAN on Sunday signed a regional trade deal covering nearly a third of the global economy.

The 15 countries in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership reached the agreement after eight years of negotiations, with India opting out due to concerns that its trade deficit with China would grow.

The deal, aimed at cutting tariffs and establishing common rules in areas such as e-commerce and intellectual property, was signed during a virtual leaders' summit.

