MANILA - Metro Pacific Investment Corp on Wednesday said its consolidated core net income jumped 25 percent to a "post-pandemic high" of P11.8 billion for the first 9 months of 2022.

Reported net income attributable to the parent company grew 6 percent to P13.1 billion, MPIC told the stock exchange.

Consolidated core net income in the third quarter was P4.4 billion, it added.

"Our continuing earnings growth reflects significant volume increases for all our core businesses together with our intense focus on operational efficiencies. This has been achieved on the strength of years of significant investments in improving the quality of our services," said MPIC Chairman, President and CEO Manny Pangilinan.

Pangilinan said the company is on track to meet its full-year 2022 core net income target of approximately P14 billion.

MPIC operates Metro Pacific Tollways Corp, Meralco, Maynilad, Light Rail Manila Corp and Metro Pacific Health, among others.

