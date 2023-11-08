PAL flights on 20 percent discount with GCash payment

MANILA -- GCash users can get up to 20 percent off their flights to local and Asian destinations when they fly with Philippine Airlines (PAL), the fintech platform said Wednesday.

From November 18 to January 2024, passengers can book their PAL seats on selected weekends, then pay directly with GCash. The promo covers local, all Southeast Asian, and selected Asian destinations.

The travel period starts from the day of the booking till the end of 2024.

GCash said their partnership with PAL will boost the travel industry’s performance, as they give their users the best prices and best seats.

PAL, the country's flag carrier, booked a record P13.6 billion net income in the first half of 2023.

Their president and chief operating officer Captain Stanley K. Ng had earlier told ABS-CBN News that he expects earnings to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2025.

PAL has recently reopened more domestic routes that it closed down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED STORY: