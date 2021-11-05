Young people, aged 12-17, receive their Pfizer COVID-19 (Pfizer) vaccine at the Navotas City Hospital on November 02, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion on Friday said the country's coronavirus task force should consider making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory.

In an interview with Teleradyo, Concepcion said it won't be a violation of rights or a form discrimination if jabs against the virus would be made mandatory. He also pointed out that some countries have been requiring vaccines in select sectors.

However, it should only be implemented once there is ample vaccine supply, he said.

"I'm always for mandatory vaccination from the start," Concepcion said.

"'Pag dumating na ang mga bakuna baka pwede na pagusapan ang mandatory vaccination (Once vaccine supply arrives, we can talk a about mandatory vaccination). It is not a violation of rights, it is a protection of the rights of everyone to be safe," he added.

Businesses are also prepared to cater to the demand as mobility restrictions in Metro Manila eased to Alert Level 2 starting Nov. 5, he said.

Concepcion said another surge is possible but the 85 percent vaccination rate in Metro Manila would protected citizens and that COVID-19 is slowly becoming endemic like the flu.

The GoNegosyo founder is also urging the government to allow booster shots for the private sector since they have allotted vaccines for employees and their families.

The Philippines aims to inoculate 70 percent of its population by the end of the year. So far, over 28 million or 37.23 percent of the target have been fully vaccinated as of Nov. 4.