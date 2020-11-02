Flights, train operations resume after Rolly's wrath

Travelers wait for their respective flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 arrival area on February 04, 2020. FILE/ Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - Flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have resumed operations on Monday after being suspended due to super typhoon Rolly, authorities said.

The country’s main gateway resumed its domestic and international flights at 10 a.m., the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said, as Rolly headed out to the West Philippine Sea.

Airlines with scheduled flights on Monday will be given priority, MIAA general Ed Monreal told Teleradyo. Those affected by the temporary suspension will be given slots, which may cause minimal flight delays.

Monreal said almost 100 passengers were stranded in NAIA, but have been accommodated by their respective airlines.

Flights were canceled Sunday after Rolly ravaged through Bicol region and neighboring provinces in what has been the world's strongest typhoon so far this year.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The airports in Legazpi City, Masbate and Naga have also resumed operations as early as 6 a.m., Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) spokesperson Erik Apolonio said.

Apolonio, however, said they had no information yet on the status of Virac airport as communication lines had been down since Sunday. CAAP said it would conduct an aerial survey on Monday.

“Awa naman po ng Diyos, ang pinakamalaking na-damage na airport natin ay ‘yung Naga lang, which is about estimate namin is mga P5.5 million. All other airports minimal lang po,” he told Teleradyo.

(By the mercy of God, the airport that was greatly damaged was the one in Naga, which is based on our estimate would cost about P5.5 million. All other airports only took minimal damage.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

No info yet on the status of Virac airport. CAAP says communication line at the airport is down since yesterday, Nov 1. Agency will conduct aerial survey this Monday, Nov 2. — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) November 2, 2020



Philippine Airlines meantime said it was also resuming most of its domestic and international flights.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS to/from MANILA on Nov. 2

PR104 Manila - San Francisco

(departing 10PM)

PR5105 San Francisco - Manila

(departing 6:50PM)

PR5110 Manila - Guam

(departing 10:35PM)

PR5655 Riyadh - Manila

(departing 10:15AM)

PR5654 Manila - Riyadh

(departing 8:55PM)

PR5682 Manila - Dammam

(departing 1PM)

PR658 Manila - Dubai

(departing 12:40PM)

PR5525 Manila - Kuala Lumpur

(departing 1PM)

PR5526 Kuala Lumpur - Manila

(departing 9:35PM)

PR5411 Osaka Kansai - Manila

(departing 2:50PM)

PR5421 Tokyo Haneda - Manila

(departing 3:10PM)

PR5425 Fukuoka - Manila

(departing 4:50PM)

PR5427 Tokyo Narita - Manila

(departing 2:40PM)

PR2638 Manila - Nanjing

(departing 2PM)

2P2639 Nanjing - Manila

(departing 9:20PM)

DOMESTIC FLIGHTS (to/from MANILA) on Nov. 2

PR1859 Manila - Cebu

(departing 4PM)

PR1860 Cebu - Manila

(departing 7:40PM)

PR2131 Manila - Bacolod

(departing 12:15PM)

PR2132 Bacolod - Manila

(departing 3:35PM)

PR4132 Bacolod - Manila

(departing 10:30AM)

PR2142 Iloilo - Manila

(departing 1130AM)

PR2205 Manila - Roxas

(departing 3PM)

PR2206 Roxas - Manila

(departing 5:40PM)

PR2522 Cagayan de Oro -Manila

(departing 12:40PM)

PR2784 Pagadian-Manila

(departing 12 noon)

PR2889 Manila - Ozamiz

(departing 12:30PM)

PR2890 Ozamiz - Manila

(departing 5:05PM)

PR2924 Legazpi - Manila

(departing 12:50PM)

PR2935 Butuan - Manila

(departing 1PM)

PR2959 Manila - Cotabato

(departing 11:15AM)

PR2960 Cotabato - Manila

(departing 3:25PM)

PR2997 Manila - Zamboanga

(departing 1:25PM)

PR2998 Zamboanga - Manila

(departing 5:40PM)

PR4998 Zamboanga - Manila

(departing 7PM)

PR4970 Kalibo - Manila

(departing 10:15AM)

PR4042 Caticlan - Manila

(departing 10:50AM)

PR9042 Caticlan - Manila

(departing 4PM)

The MRT-3, LRT lines 1 and 2 and PNR have also resumed operations on Monday. So did the Port of Batangas.