Attention online sellers: Google, Lazada launch free digital skills training

A stall in Quezon City utilizes various online platforms to sell various Christmas decor on September 1, 2020, the start of the 'ber' months where the country celebrates the longest Christmas season. The stall has turned to online selling to cope with the low physical store sales due to the pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Search engine giant Google and e-commerce player Lazada have teamed up to offer free training courses for online sellers to boost their digital skills and help realize sales this Christmas season, the firms said in a joint statement on Monday.

The short training courses are available to all merchants on the Lazada University portal and Grow with Google website, while interactive mini-courses can be accessed via the Google Primer app.

“E-commerce has become an integral part of daily life for millions of Southeast Asians, and with more people shopping from home, we want to empower small businesses with the skills to thrive in this online environment,” said Ben King, Director at Google.

“We've committed to train 3 million SME workers in Southeast Asia on digital skills, and have already provided training to 2 million individuals,” he added.

The training courses will cover topics such as business strategy and digital marketing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Lazada merchants can access the training courses and stream learning sessions by Google experts on the Lazada University portal.

The upcoming 11.11 and 12.12 shopping festivals are also seen to drive sales.

“We expect that it will be peak onboarding season during and after these sales campaigns, so this partnership can help equip sellers with digital skills in a short period of time, which will enable them to tap into online opportunities and ride on the year-end holiday season to boost their sales," said Jon Chin, Regional Head of Seller Growth and Engagement at Lazada.