Petroleum prices forecast to slightly drop next week

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022, a day before a new round of oil price hike takes effect. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - For the second straight week, diesel, gasoline, and kerosene prices will decrease slightly, according to industry estimates.

Meanwhile, gas prices remain volatile.

Diesel prices are expected to drop by P0.30 to P0.60 per liter, while kerosene prices could by P0.10 to P.40 per liter.

Gasoline will either stay put or post a P0.20 per liter decrease. The Department of Energy earlier said trading figures could still change as the week ends.

Diesel has already seen a P37 net increase overall this year, while gasoline prices have already increased by P16/liter, and P29/liter for kerosene.

Based on the first 4 days of trading, diesel prices have dropped by as much as P0.90, P0.51 per liter for gasoline and P0.67 for kerosene. -- With reports from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News