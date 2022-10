SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Awards ceremony, in Berlin, on Dec. 1, 2020. Britta Pedersen, Pool/AFP

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk tweeted "the bird is freed" late Thursday in the US after taking control of Twitter in a deal that puts him at the helm of one of the leading platforms for global discourse.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Musk completed the $44 billion takeover on the eve of a court-appointed deadline to seal his on-again, off-again deal to purchase the social media network, whose logo is a bird.

Musk also changed his Twitter profile description to "Chief Twit."

— With ABS-CBN News

